Iraq's coronavirus fatalities near 2,000

According to the Health Ministry data, over 100 fatalities, more than 1,950 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Over 100 more fatalities pushed Iraq’s coronavirus death toll closer to 2,000 on Tuesday.

COUNTRY'S HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IS AT RISK

According to the Health Ministry, 104 patients died in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 1,943.

Cases also shot up by 1,953 to reach 49,109, while the number of recoveries increased to 24,760, the ministry said.

Infections continue to soar in Iraq despite the government reimposing a nationwide curfew in May, which remains in force until further notice.

The rising number of coronavirus cases has sparked fears that the country’s health system could possibly collapse if the situation does not improve soon.