Iraq's transport minister tests positive for coronavirus

Iraqi health authorities have so far confirmed 22,700 cases, including 712 deaths, from the disease.

Iraq's Transport Minister Nasser Bandar and his family have tested positive for coronavirus, an Iraqi medical source said on Wednesday.

BANDAR'S FAMILY'VE ALSO CONTRACTED THE VIRUS

"Tests confirmed that the minister and his family have contracted the disease," the source said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Bandar is the first minister in the Iraqi government to have contracted the virus.

Two female lawmakers had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.