Israel reports 29 new cases in past 24 hours

The Health Ministry said that 29 more cases were registered in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 16,507.

Israel confirmed six more fatalities from the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the country’s death toll to 258.

It said 66 patients remain in critical condition while 11,843 have recovered from the virus.

EDUCATION ACTIVIES WERE SUSPENDED

Israel began taking measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in late February, initially barring the entry of non-residents arriving from virus hotspots and gradually imposing a near-total air travel ban.

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicines or visit a hospital.

A slowdown in new cases over the past few days prompted Tel Aviv to start easing restrictions on movement.

The government approved several measures last week, including the reopening of some businesses and schools for children with special educational needs and a resumption of small-scale prayer gatherings.

Social distancing rules, however, remain in force and wearing face masks in public is still mandatory.