Israel reports 859 new infections

The Israeli government has relaxed a lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, reopening schools, universities, shopping malls and restaurants.

Israel on Wednesday confirmed 859 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily number of cases since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21, the country’s health ministry said.

DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 320

Israeli authorities have so far reported 25,547 infections, including 320 deaths and 17,389 recoveries.

Israel lifted most of the coronavirus measures after the daily number of virus cases dropped below 20 last month.

Nevertheless, the country’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and would take new measures to combat the illness.