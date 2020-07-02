Israel sees highest daily rise in coronavirus cases

The authorities have so far reported 26,452 infections, including 324 deaths and 17,481 recoveries.

Israel on Thursday confirmed 966 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single-day spike since the virus was first detected on Feb. 21, the country’s Health Ministry said.

HEALTH MINISTER WARNED OF SECOND WAVE

The country reported two more deaths from the virus over the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of active cases, which dropped below 2,000 last month, rose to 8,647 after a spike in recent days.

The Israeli government relaxed a lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, reopening schools, universities, shopping malls and restaurants.

The country’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and would take new measures to combat the disease.