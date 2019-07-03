Israeli army arrest fifteen Palestinians in W.Bank

Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israeli forces detained 15 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

FIFTEEN PALESTINIANS ARRESTED

In a Wednesday statement, the army said the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”. It, however, did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.