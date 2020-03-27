Israeli coronavirus cases hits nearly 3,000

On Friday, the Israeli army announced that 500 soldiers will start helping police from Sunday in implementing the government’s measures to stem the spread of the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 3,035 after 342 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday.

49 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

A ministry statement cited by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority said 49 patients are in critical condition.

It added that two more coronavirus patients died overnight, raising Israel’s death toll to 10.

Steps taken by Israel include closing cafes, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and other entertainment venues. Last week, the Israeli government decided to track confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients by monitoring their cell phones.