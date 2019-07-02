Israeli forces arrest 22 Palestinians in West Bank

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Israeli forces rounded up 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Tuesday.

ARREST CAMPAIGNS ACROSS WEST BANK

In a statement, the army said that the individuals had been held for "suspected involvement in popular terror activities".

It, however, did not elaborate on the nature of these alleged "activities".





The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.