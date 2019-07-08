Israeli forces arrested 25 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Israeli forces rounded up 25 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the military on Monday.

A military statement said the individuals had been arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terror activities”, without elaborating on the nature of these alleged “activities”.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.