Israeli forces attack southern Syria

According to the local sources, several explosion heard near Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Wednesday morning.

There were multiple reports of an Israeli attack on Wednesday in southern Syria.

"Israeli forces launched an attack on Tel al-Hara in the western suburb of Daraa at about 1:30 a.m. [23:30GMT]," Syrian state television said.

NO RESPONSE TO THE CLAIM YET

There was limited material damage reported.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the explosions began in the wee hours of Wednesday morning near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Two explosions were heard; one in the Quneitra area and another in Tel al-Hara in the northwest of Daraa.