Israeli forces injured four Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces Friday injured four Palestinians who were taking part in an anti-settlement demonstration in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to a Palestinian official.

Protest organizer Murad Shtewi told Anadolu Agency that Israeli troops used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the weekly demonstration in the Kafr Qaddum town. At least four Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets, he added.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on the confiscated Palestinian land.

According to estimates, 640,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 different settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settler “outposts” (built without its approval) throughout the West Bank.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.