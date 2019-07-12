Israeli forces injured Palestinian child in W.Bank

Speaking to the report, the child critically injured while taking part in an anti-settlement protest in Nablus city.

Israeli forces Friday injured a Palestinian child while taking part in an anti-settlement demonstration in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to a Palestinian official.

Abdurahman Shtewi, 12, was injured in the weekly demonstration in the Kafr Qaddum town, protest organizer Murad Shtewi told Anadolu Agency. The child is in critical condition as he was hit by a bullet in his head, Shtewi added.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on the confiscated Palestinian land.

According to estimates, 640,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 different settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settler “outposts” (built without its approval) throughout the West Bank.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.