Israeli police arrest 7 Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinian civilians were accused of involvements in 'terror' activities.

Israeli forces detained seven Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the military on Friday.

A military statement said the individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank -- including occupied East Jerusalem -- on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.