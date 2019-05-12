Israeli police force out Muslim worshipers from Al-Aqsa

Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, after midnight, on Sunday.

Israeli police on Saturday forcibly evicted worshipers from the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

POLICE THREATENED THE WORSHIPERS

According to the local sources, heavily armed Israeli forces and police stormed the compound half an hour following the end of Muslim Tarawih prayers and forced out about 50 worshipers who have remained in Al-Aqsa out of the compound.

Sources added that Israeli police threatened the worshipers of being banned from entry to the compound for long periods, unless they exit the premises immediately.

The eviction of the worshipers led to confrontations in the Old City area in which the Israeli police used tear gas against protesters. The police reportedly arrested at least one Palestinian in the Damascus Gate area while several others sustained suffocation from gas inhalation.