Israel’s confirmed cases increase to 16,477

The slowdown in new cases over the past few days prompted Tel Aviv to start easing restrictions on movement.

Israel on early Monday confirmed five additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 252.

74 PATIENTS ARE IN CRITICAL CONDITION

According to a statement by the Health Ministry, total cases in the country reached 16,477 after healthcare staff diagnosed an additional 23 patients.

Noting that 74 patients were in critical condition, the statement added that at least 11,430 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals so far.

Israel began taking measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in late February, initially barring the entry of non-residents arriving from virus hotspots and gradually imposing a near-total air travel ban.

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicines or visit a hospital.