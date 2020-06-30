Israel's coronavirus cases reach to 24,688

The country lifted most of the coronavirus measures after the daily number of virus cases dropped below 20 last month.

Israel on Tuesday reported 714 new infections of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the highest daily number of cases since April 2, country’s health ministry said.

320 DEATHS HAVE BEEN REPORTED SO FAR

One person died from the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli authorities have so far reported 24,688 infections, including 320 deaths, and 17,272 recoveries.

The Israeli government has relaxed a lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus, reopening schools, universities, shopping malls and restaurants.

Nevertheless, the country’s Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Sunday that the country was experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and would take new measures to combat the illness.