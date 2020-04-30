Israel’s coronavirus deaths rise to 215

The death toll in Israel from the novel coronavirus has risen to 215 after three more people died, the Health Ministry said Thursday.

8,233 PEOPLE HAVE RECOVERED FROM THE VIRUS

The government has taken some measures to stem the spread of the virus, including the closure of all education institutions and banning gatherings of more than two people.

Tel Aviv has also banned the entry of foreign citizens except those with Israeli residency.