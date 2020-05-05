Israel's death toll rises to 237

A slowdown in new cases over the past few days has prompted Tel Aviv to start easing movement restrictions.

A ministry statement said 22 new cases were registered in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 16,268.

According to the ministry, 89 patients remain in critical condition, while at least 10,223 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

NEW MEASURES WERE APPLIED

Israel started taking measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in late February, initially barring non-residents arriving from virus hotspots and gradually imposing a near-total air travel ban.

It also closed all educational institutions and prohibited citizens from leaving their homes except to buy food supplies and medicines or visit a hospital.

The government approved several measures last week, including the reopening of some businesses and schools for children with special educational needs and a resumption of small-scale prayer gatherings.