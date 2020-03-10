Italian gov’t declares country on lockdown as coronavirus spreads

All of Italy under lockdown and tougher self-quarantine measures in Israel made clear on Monday how the global coronavirus epidemic was extending its reach.

Italy’s prime minister announced late Monday that measures to combat the novel coronavirus would be extended nationwide as the country’s death toll from the outbreak climbed to 463 and the number of registered cases surged to over 9,000.

"NO MORE NIGHTLIFE, WE CAN'T ALLOW THIS ANYMORE"

Giuseppe Conte said at a press conference that free movement within the country would be limited as part of a decree adopted by the Council of Ministers.

Conte said with the latest figures suggesting the government should take essential steps to battle the coronavirus the entire country would be a “red zone” and people should stay home."No more nightlife; we can't allow this anymore since they are occasions for contagion." he added.





He said all primary and secondary schools as well as universities would be shut down until April 3 and sports events would be suspended.

He added that the Italian government would demand that the European Union be more flexible with its borrowing rules. According to Conte, free movement in Italy would be allowed only for army personnel, health staff and government officials.

Italy is the worst-hit country in Europe and outside Asia by the coronavirus.