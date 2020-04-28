Italian PM announces phase two on coronavirus outbreak

The tally of active infections fell by 290 at weekend, stands at 105,813.

Italy on Monday reported 333 new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 26,977, and a new drop in active infections.

The data released by the Italian Civil Protection Department confirm that the flattening of the curve continues, as the government finally unveiled its plan to allow a partial restart of business activities from May 4.

STRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WILL CONTINUE

As announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a press conference on Sunday evening, construction and manufacturing will be the first industrial sectors to be allowed to reopen on May 4.

However, Conte stressed that stringent safety protocols to protect workers’ health will have to be ensured.

A few strategic and export-oriented firms could restart as early as this week, providing they get the go-ahead from local prefects.

Retailers and museums will instead have to wait until May 18 to reopen their doors, while the government aims to reopen bars, restaurants, barber and hairdresser shops on June 1. Schools will only reopen in September.

Strict social distancing rules will continue to apply to individuals, who will be allowed to move from one municipality to another, but not between different regions, except for proven work reasons.