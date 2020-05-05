Italy eases strict lockdown measures

As Italy started to unwind Europe's longest coronavirus lockdown, hundreds of Italians took to the streets dancing and clapping hands to hail “freedom”.

Social distancing was the new norm and streets were busier as Italy started to unwind its tight restrictions, letting some 4.5 million people return to work after nearly two months at home.

ITALIANS ADAPT TO LIFE POST-LOCKDOWN

Italians were allowed out as were lifted throughout the country.

Italian prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, appealed to the public in a Facebook post on Sunday night to "act responsibly".

And yet, hundreds of Italians dance and clap to celebrate the lifted measures.

