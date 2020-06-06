Italy hopes EU countries to open borders to Italians

Italy opened its doors to other EU citizens on June 3, but most European countries are still largely off-limits for Italian nationals.

Italy hopes other EU countries will reopen their borders to Italian citizens on June 15, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Saturday, as coronavirus travel restrictions across Europe are gradually eased.

ITALY HAS RECORDED 33,770 DEATHS SO FAR

“June 15 is an important date for many of our citizens,” Di Maio told a news conference during a visit to neighboring Slovenia. Di Maio said Germany and Switzerland have also indicated that they could open their borders to Italians from that date.

He said he hoped border openings would apply to people from all parts of Italy, including those areas worst-affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Italy has so far reported about 234,500 coronavirus cases and 33,770 deaths.