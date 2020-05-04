Italy reports 174 deaths in last 24 hours

Italian Premier has warned that scientists will be closely monitoring the contagion curve during Phase 2 and regions may reintroduce stricter rules locally if the infections rise again.

Italy on Sunday reported 174 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 28,884, on the eve of the Phase 2 of the emergency.

NUMBER OF INFECTIONS ROSE TO 100,179

The data released by the Italian Civil Protection Department confirmed that the country overcame the peak of the emergency, a day before a partial lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

The tally of active infections fell by 525 and now stands at 100,179.

Meanwhile, recoveries continued to climb, jumping to a record 81,654 as more patients left intensive care, easing pressure on Italy's struggling healthcare system.

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, where fatalities keep rising, reaching 14,231, almost half of the country's total deaths.