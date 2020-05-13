Italy reports 30,911 deaths from coronavirus

Recoveries continued to climb, jumping to 109,039 as more patients left intensive care, easing pressure on Italy's overwhelmed healthcare system.

Italy on Tuesday reported 172 new fatalities from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 30,911, as the government kept fighting over measures to handle the pandemic’s economic fallout.

Data released by Italy’s Civil Protection Department confirm the peak of the outbreak has been left behind, but experts warn that a relaxation of rules could spark a rebound in the virus, possibly after the summer.

81,266 HAVE BEEN INFECTED

The tally of active infections on Tuesday fell by 1,222, putting the total at 81,266.

The epicenter of the Italian outbreak remains the northern Lombardy region, where fatalities have kept rising to reach 15,116, almost half of the country's total deaths.

The lockdown measures were partially relaxed starting on May 4 and are scheduled to be further eased in gradual steps: first on May 18 for retailers, and on June 1 for bars and restaurants. Schools will stay closed until September, while travel between regions – except for justified reasons – is still banned.