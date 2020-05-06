Japan reports 120 new corona cases

According to the local media, the tally of cases up 16,000 as death toll reaches 579.

Japan confirmed 120 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily count since April, local media reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO RECORDED 58 NEW CASES

According to Kyodo News Agency, the total number of cases in the country crossed 16,000, while the death toll climbed to 579 after 10 more people lost their lives on Tuesday.

So far, 5,238 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 313 are in critical condition, according to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK

On Monday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended national emergency until May 31.