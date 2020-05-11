Japan to start coronavirus vaccine trials in July

The country is under state emergency since last month to boost its fight against the deadly infection.

Japan is expecting to begin clinical trials for vaccine to treat coronavirus in July, the country’s prime minister said on Monday.

Addressing the budget committee in parliament, Shinzo Abe revealed that work on vaccines are being carried on several institutions, including University of Tokyo, Osaka University and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.

ANTI-FLU DRUG AVIGAN COULD BE APPROVED BY THE END OF MAY

Noting vaccine trials had already begun outside the country, Abe said: “I hope vaccination programs can get underway at the earliest possible date by gathering the world's wisdom,” Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported.

Abe added that his government is aiming to approve the anti-flu drug Avigan to treat coronavirus by the end of this month.

Early in March, Avigan received praise from China National Center for Biotechnology Development which said the drug produced by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings has been "effective against coronavirus" boosting shares of the company over 15 percent that day.

Last week, the Abe government approved another anti-viral drug -- remdesivir, originally developed as a possible treatment for Ebola -- for use against the deadly coronavirus, thus making it the country’s first official drug to treat coronavirus.