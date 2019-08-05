Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

The world-famous singer JLO, will perform on Tuesday in Antalya.

Pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya ahead of her concert on Aug. 6.

LOPEZ ARRIVED IN ANTALYA EARLY IN THE MORNING

The world-famous singer will perform on Tuesday as part of her 25-city 'It's My Party' tour.

A plane carrying Lopez arrived in Antalya at early morning. Latin American pop star went directly to the hotel, where the concert will take place.

A three-storey bulletproof villa, with 5 bedrooms, a private pool and a heliport, is prepared for her to stay.

JLO WILL SPEND 3 NIGHTS IN ANTALYA

A 150-strong technical personnel will be working during the concert. Lopez plans to spend three nights in Antalya.

'J-Lo' will sing her new single, Medicine, among many other hit songs including, On The Floor, Ain't It Funny and Love Don't Cost a Thing. Lopez has sold 80 millions records worldwide, as well as 40 million albums.