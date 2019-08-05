Monday, Aug 05
Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

The world-famous singer JLO, will perform on Tuesday in Antalya.
05.08.2019 - 16:49

Pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya ahead of her concert on Aug. 6.

LOPEZ ARRIVED IN ANTALYA EARLY IN THE MORNING

The world-famous singer will perform on Tuesday as part of her 25-city 'It's My Party' tour.

A plane carrying Lopez arrived in Antalya at early morning. Latin American pop star went directly to the hotel, where the concert will take place.

A three-storey bulletproof villa, with 5 bedrooms, a private pool and a heliport, is prepared for her to stay.

JLO WILL SPEND 3 NIGHTS IN ANTALYA

A 150-strong technical personnel will be working during the concert. Lopez plans to spend three nights in Antalya.

'J-Lo' will sing her new single, Medicine, among many other hit songs including, On The Floor, Ain't It Funny and Love Don't Cost a Thing. Lopez has sold 80 millions records worldwide, as well as 40 million albums.