Kosovo's PM self-isolated amid coronavirus threat

Prime Minister says Albin Kurti said samples have been taken and we are waiting for results of coronavirus test.

Kosovo’s caretaker Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Monday said he was self-isolating as he awaits results of his coronavirus test.

Kurti announced that he will be isolating himself due to his contact with a ministry official who was in close contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

SAMPLES HAVE BEEN TAKEN

"Today is the first day when I will not go to work at the Prime Ministry. Samples have been taken and we are waiting for the result. We will perform our duties from a distance with the same dedication, we will make the right decisions with the same responsibility," said Kurti on Facebook.

Other officials of the Prime Minister’s Office are currently self-isolated in their homes.

There are currently 884 coronavirus cases in Kosovo, with 28 deaths and 655 recoveries.