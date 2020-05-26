Kremlin spokesman discharged from hospital

Dmitry Peskov has tested positive for coronavirus on May 12 before being hospitalized with moderately serious symptoms.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was discharged from the hospital Monday after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

HE WILL STAY UNDER HOME QUARANTINE

Peskov told reporters that he would stay and work under home quarantine for some time and later gradually return to work. Peskov is the fourth of six senior Russian officials recovering from the virus along with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Culture Minister Olga Lybimova and Education Minister Valery Falkov.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia surpassed the 350,000 mark on Monday, after 8,946 new cases rose the tally to 353,427, along with 92 more fatalities, pushing the death toll to 3,633.

Russia is continuing with its mass testing efforts, in a bid to detect the virus at its early stages when it is less contagious. To date, as many as 8.9 million tests have been carried out in the country, while more than 287,000 are under medical surveillance with suspected infections.