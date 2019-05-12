Kuwait government to fund reconstruction of Iraq border

Kuwait will fund the reconstruction of the main border crossing with Iraq, the Iraqi authorities said Sunday.

In a statement, the Border Crossing Authority said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two countries to prepare the infrastructure for the Safwan border crossing.

MEMORANDUM HAS BEEN SIGNED

"The infrastructure will be provided through a Kuwaiti funding," the statement said.

The MoU was signed during a visit by an Iraqi delegation on Saturday to attend meetings of the Iraqi-Kuwaiti Joint Committee.

Iraqi-Kuwaiti relations were severed following Iraq's invasion of the oil-rich Gulf state in 1990. The two states resumed their diplomatic relations in 2003 after the toppling of former dictator Saddam Hussein by a US-led invasion.