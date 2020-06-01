Latin America’s coronavirus cases top 1 million

Brazil became the epicenter of the outbreak with over 500,000 virus cases.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America passed one million Sunday, according to an online statistical source.

BRAZIL REPORTED NEARLY 30,000 DEATHS

Worldometer reported that the number of infections had reached 1,013,538 while a total of 51,202 people have died so far.

In Brazil, the epicenter of the outbreak in the region, there are over 514,000 cases with the death toll nearing 30,000.

Mexico has reported 90,664 cases and Peru has 164,476 cases. Cases in Chile are near 100,000 and over 39,000 in Ecuador. In Colombia, the number of confirmed cases is over 27,000, while Argentina has over 16,800 confirmed cases.