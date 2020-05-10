Lebanon extends lockdown measures
The country confirms 26 deaths from coronavirus.
10.05.2020 - 18:00
Lebanon extended a night curfew on Sunday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.
26 PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THE DISEASE SO FAR
In a statement, Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmi said the curfew will start from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time (1600-0200 GMT).
The move came as Lebanese health authorities confirmed 36 new virus infections in the country on Sunday, taking the total cases to 845.
Warning