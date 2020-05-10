Lebanon extends lockdown measures

The country confirms 26 deaths from coronavirus.

Lebanon extended a night curfew on Sunday amid a rise in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.

In a statement, Interior Minister Mohamed Fahmi said the curfew will start from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. local time (1600-0200 GMT).

The move came as Lebanese health authorities confirmed 36 new virus infections in the country on Sunday, taking the total cases to 845.