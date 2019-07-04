Leyen's EU nomination puts burden on German coalition

European leaders’ nomination of Ursula von der Leyen to head the European Commission did not give the Social Democrats (SPD) reason to quit Germany’s ruling coalition, a party leader said.

The European Council’s decision this week to nominate the German defense minister angered many in the SPD, who saw it as Chancellor Angela Merkel reneging on a commitment to back a winner of the European Parliament elections for the job.

"I CAN'T CHARGE MERKEL WITH VIOLATING THE COALITION AGREEMENT"

Former SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel said the decision, without cabinet approval, gave grounds to end the governing coalition in Berlin.

But Malu Dreyer, head of the Rhineland-Palatinate regional government and one of three acting SPD leaders, told ZDF public television: "I would not go that far, because I can’t charge Mrs. Merkel with violating the coalition agreement." “She abstained in the vote in the Council.”

Merkel was the only one of the leaders not to vote for her close ally in Monday’s European Council after an hour-long attempt to win over her coalition partners proved fruitless.