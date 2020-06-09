Lockdowns prevented 3.1 million deaths across Europe

Millions of people would have died by May 4 had measures not been taken, new study says.

Two months of lockdown measures across Europe have saved 3.1 million lives in Europe, according to a new study.

According to the study conducted by scientists at Imperial College London, strict measures, such as school closures, in 11 European countries played a significant role in slowing the pandemic.

ALMOST 4 PERCENT OF THE POPULATION HAD BEEN INFECTED

In the study, published in the journal Nature, the scientists analyzed data from 11 countries -- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK -- up to May 4.

Using a mathematical modeling approach, the scientists said 3.1 million people would have died by May 4 had the measures not been taken.

The team estimated that between 12 and 15 million people in these countries had been infected with the novel coronavirus, almost 4% of the population, with large country-to-country fluctuations.

The team also calculated that the reproduction number has dropped as a result of the measures.

Dr. Samir Bhatt, lead study author, said in a report published on the university website that there could have been more deaths from coronavirus without any interventions, such as lockdowns and school closures.