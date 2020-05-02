Lufthansa seeks state support

The slump in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to a sweeping restructuring of the airline industry.

Lufthansa is negotiating a 10 billion euro ($10.98 billion) bailout that would result in Germany taking a 25.1% stake in the airline, weekly paper Der Spiegel said on Friday.

3.5 BILLION EUROS IN LOANS WOULD BE PROVIDED BY STATE BANK

Of that total, 5.5 billion euros would be in the form of non-voting capital, for which the German government wants a coupon of 9 percent, the paper said.

A further 3.5 billion euros in loans would be provided by state bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW), the paper said, adding that Belgium, Austria and Switzerland might contribute towards the bailout.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro bailout, with loans from Austria, Germany and Switzerland amounting to 6 billion euros, with an equity component of about 3 billion euros, citing a source close to the matter.