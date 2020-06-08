Luxury shops looted in Belgium’s Floyd protests

Videos circulating on social media from Sunday's protest showed masked people breaking into stores on the Avenue Louise and setting trash cans on fire.

Thousands attended a protest in Brussels against racism on Sunday which largely remained peaceful, but some incidents of looting luxury stores were reported.

AT LEAST 150 PROTESTERS ARRESTED

The protests have been held in major cities world over after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed on May 25 by a white police officer in the US.

One of the organizers of the demonstrations, Taino Serouben told the local press that they have nothing to do with the attacks and they gave out a message of peace during the protest.