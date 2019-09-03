Macron requires all classrooms in the country to display EU flag

The move was approved as part of educational reforms passed by parliament.

French children returning to school this week after the summer break will be faced a change in their classrooms.

All classrooms in the country are required to display both the French and European Union flags. The classrooms in primary and secondary schools must now display the national flag, words to the Marseillaise, and the national motto - "Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité".

MACRON WAS CRITICIZED FOR BEING ASHAMED OF HIS NATIONALITY

It was suggested by a centre-right opposition MP but endorsed by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government.

Supporters describe it as “an important step forward” for French education, but the move is not without criticism.

The new rule has been controversial. Critics say it is overly nationalistic.