Macron urges citizens to avoid visiting elderly people

French President on Friday said people should "protect the most vulnerable" and stop visiting older people during the outbreak.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to avoid visiting their relatives in retirement homes as far as possible to prevent exposing them to possible coronavirus infection.

ELDERLY PEOPLE ARE THE MOST EFFECTED ONES FROM THE DEADLY VIRUS

"We must avoid visiting our elderly relatives as much as possible," Macron said on Friday during a visit to a retirement home in Paris.

The number of coronavirus cases in France continued to rise as health authorities on Friday confirmed a total of 577 cases since the outbreak began in January - with 154 diagnosed within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the new cases were seen in the Haut-Rhin département in eastern France, where the number of cases has multiplied by eight in the last 24 hours- with many connected to an evangelical church event in the town.

In total five people have died died of the illness in the last 48 hours, including a 73-year-old man from the Oise département and a 64-year-old man originally from the nearby Aisne département and a 79-year-old man from Oise département.