Macron withdraws France's NATO participation in naval operations

France last week claimed that Turkey harassed one of its vessels taking part in a NATO mission in the Mediterranean. Turkish military officials denied the allegations.

France on Wednesday suspended its participation to NATO's naval mission Sea Guardian, French media reported.

FRENCH GOVERMENT'S DECISION CAME AFTER TENSIONS WITH TURKEY

According to an article of French daily L'Opinion, the country's permanent representative to NATO, Muriel Domenach, sent a letter Tuesday to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to inform him of the decision.

Paris opted to withdraw from the mission due to recent tension with Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Stoltenberg said NATO officials were looking into the incident, adding: "Those two NATO allies have totally different views on what actually happened." But everyone agrees "that we need to support the UN efforts to find a politically negotiated solution to the conflict in Libya," he added.

Ankara and Paris have recently been at odds due to their conflicting policies in Libya, which has been ravaged by a civil war since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.