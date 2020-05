Magnitude-4 earthquake jolts Tehran

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

A magnitude-4 earthquake shook Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday.

NO CASUALITIES WERE REPORTED

The quake struck at a depth of 12 kilometers at 13:41 local time in Damavand district of Tehran province, the Seismology Center of Tehran University said in a statement.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.