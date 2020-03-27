Magnitude 5.3 quake shakes southeastern Iran

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Earthquake occurred in Faryab city at depth of 14 kilometers, according to Tehran University Seismological Center

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 struck Iran’s southeast on Friday.

SEISMICALLY ACTIVIES IN IRAN

The earthquake occurred at 11:10 a.m. local time (1840GMT) in Faryab city of Kerman province at a depth of 14 kilometers (8.69 miles), according to the Tehran University Seismological Center.

Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, where earthquakes occur often and are destructive.