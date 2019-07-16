Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Bali

A strong earthquake has struck a popular tourist hub in Indonesia.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Indonesia’s popular tourist island of Bali early Tuesday, according to the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG).

Besides Nusa Dua, tremors were also felt in several areas, including Denpasar, Lombok and Jember.

NO TSUNAMI ALERT

The quake struck at 7.18 a.m. (00.18GMT) local time with the epicenter located 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Jembrana regency at a depth of 104 kilometers (65 miles).

The agency did not issue a tsunami alert, and there were no immediate reports of damage.

Last September, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the country's Sulawesi Island, triggering a tsunami that towered up to 3 meters (10 feet) high and killed more than 2,000 people.