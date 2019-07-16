Masoon rains kill at least 45 in India

Relief, rescue operations ongoing on 'war footing', says disaster response force chief.

More than 45 people lost their lives in eastern and northeastern Indian states in the past week amid floods and landslides due to continuous rains, local media reported Monday.

7 MILLION PEOPLE EFFECTED

With around 7 million people affected by flooding across the country, at least 25 died in Bihar and 15 in Assam in the northeast. Some reports of deaths due to landslides also came from Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram in the northeast throughout the week.

Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are providing relief in the region.

NDRF Director General Satya N Pradhan, said forces were in the process of evacuating residents across flood-affected districts of Assam and Bihar. "It’s being done in war-footing. It [NDRF] will continue to tirelessly serve stranded citizens in these areas. We have put especial efforts on women and children in these affected areas," Pradhan said in Twitter.

A report from the state's disaster management authority said that in Assam alone, at least 4.3 million people were affected by the flood.