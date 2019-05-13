May's party slumps to fifth place amid Brexit talks

The collapse in support for the Conservative Party is piling pressure on May to set a date for her departure. Senior Conservatives want May to set out her plans this week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have fallen to fifth place in an opinion poll ahead of the May 23 European parliamentary election as pressure grows for her to set a date for her own departure.

PARLIAMENT AWAITS MAY TO STEP DOWN

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party was in the lead, up four percentage points, on 34 percent while May’s Conservative Party had just 10 percent, the YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed. The opposition Labour Party was down five points on 16 percent. Two parties which support staying in the EU, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, were on 15 percent and 11 percent respectively.

Nearly three years since the United Kingdom voted 52 percent to 48 percent to leave the European Union, there is still no agreement among British politicians about when, how or even if the divorce should take place.

Britain was due to have left the European Union on March 29, though May has been unable to get her divorce deal approved by parliament so she has turned to the Labour Party, led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, in a bid to court his support.