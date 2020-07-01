Merkel calls EU to take coherent strategy towards Turkey

Turkey has argued that EU failed to uphold its commitments under the 2016 pact, while Turkey has kept its pledges, sharply reducing irregular migration to the EU in the process.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday stressed the importance of "strategic ties” with Turkey, also vowing to enhance dialogue with Ankara to help resolve conflicts in Libya and Syria.

Speaking on the day Germany assumed the EU’s six-month rotating presidency, Merkel said she shares the view that EU member states should take a more “coherent strategy” towards Turkey, stressing that this strategy should involve both cooperation and criticism.

"WE ARE BOTH MEMBERS OF NATO"

“We have strategic ties [with Turkey], as we are [both] members of NATO. Moreover, addressing the refugee question is only possible with the EU-Turkey agreement, if we manage to reach agreements,” she told German lawmakers during a question and answer session, referring to the 2016 refugee agreement between Turkey and the EU.

Merkel also said the Libyan conflict and Syrian civil war are key topics of dialogue with Ankara.

Merkel acknowledged differences between the EU and Turkey on a number of political issues such as the Cyprus issue and human rights, arguing that the 27-member bloc should continue its critical approach on these topics.