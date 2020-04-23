Merkel says Germany to pay more into EU budget

The reported death toll in the country rose by 215 to 5,094.

Germany should be ready to pay more into the European Union budget, which needs to include an economic programme aimed at supporting an upswing in the next two years, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"WE SHOULD BE PREPARED"

“Our consultations today won’t yet be about be nailing down details or deciding on the extent but one thing is already clear: In the spirit of solidarity, we should be prepared - over a limited period of time - to make very different, meaning much higher contributions to the EU budget,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.