Merkel sits through anthems again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sat through the national anthems at a meeting in Berlin with Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu.

Merkel has again sat through at a military honours ceremony after three recent incidents in which her body shook.

TO PREVENT THE UNCONTROLLED SHAKING ATTACKS

This is the second time the protocol was changed to allow German Chancellor to remain seated after three shaking spells in public in three weeks.

Merkel took a seat next to visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu during military honours for her guest.

Merkel sits through anthems again WATCH

She has suffered three bouts of uncontrolled shaking while standing at public ceremonies, and remained seated last week as national anthems were played during a ceremony with Denmark's new prime minister.