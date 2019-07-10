Merkel urges for unconditional ceasefire in Libya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls all countries to implement UN arms embargo.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called for an unconditional ceasefire in the Libya conflict.

"THE ARMS EMBARGO MUST BE IMPLEMENTED TO PREVENT A FURTHER ESCALATION"

Addressing foreign ambassadors serving in Germany at an annual reception held in the Meseberg castle near Berlin, Merkel expressed grave concern about the continuing escalation in Libya. “Germany supports UN efforts for an unconditional ceasefire,” she stressed, and urged all conflict parties to return to the political process.

Merkel said last week’s airstrike on a migrant detention center in a suburb of Tripoli, which killed at least 44 people and injured 130 others, showed the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) blamed the airstrike on commander Khalifa Haftar's forces, backed by the United Arab Emirates along with Egypt.

Merkel criticized the role of foreign powers in the Libya conflict and urged all countries to implement the UN arms embargo on Libya. “The arms embargo must be implemented to prevent a further escalation,” she said.

In early April, Haftar, who commands forces loyal to a rival government based in eastern Libya, launched a wide-ranging campaign to take the capital, but his forces have failed to achieve their primary objective, although they have captured several strategic towns and cities in the vicinity.