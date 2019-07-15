Merkel’s honoring Hitler assasins angers far-right extremists

German chancellor said Germans have a duty to stand up to right-wing extremists just as the resistance faced down Adolf Hitler.

Angela Merkel on Saturday urged strong opposition from all sections of German society against the resurgence of far-right extremism.

"WE HAVE A DUTY TO STAND UP AGAINST EXTREMISTS"

A week before the 75th anniversary of the assassination on Adolf Hitler, she paid tribute to those who opposed the Hitler’s rule.

“They followed their conscience and thereby shaped a part of Germany’s history that otherwise would have been solely defined by the darkness of National Socialism,” Merkel said. “We, too, have a duty today to stand up against all those tendencies that want to destroy democracy,” she added.