Mexico records 9,779 deaths from coronavirus

The country had confirmed its first case on Feb. 28 and the first death on March 19.

A total of 364 people have died in the past 24 hours from the novel coronavirus in Mexico, bringing the total fatalities to almost 10,000, health officials said Sunday.

TOTAL OF 87,512 CASES HAVE BEEN REPORTED

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 87,512 with new 2,885 infections, and the death toll rose to 9,779 in the country.

Globally, more than 6 million cases have been confirmed in 188 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last year.

The pandemic has killed nearly 370,000 people worldwide, while over 2.57 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.